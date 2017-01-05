Mrs. Slaughter was born June 24, 1924 in Washington Co. TN. to the late B. F. Barker Sr. and Vecie Milhorn Barker. Frances had lived all of her life in upper east TN and was a longtime member of Fordtown Baptist Church, in Kingsport, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. A. “Andy” Slaughter, her daughter Andrea Slaughter, two sisters Edna Miller and Ruby France.

Survivors include her brother B. F. & wife Frances Barker, numerous nieces, nephews and two very special friends Charles and Joyce Sams.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home from 1:00-2:00 pm. funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Bryan Moore of Fordtown Baptist Church Officiating.

Interment will be held privately at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Frances Barker Slaughter by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Frances Barker Slaughter.