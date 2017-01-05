Delores Ann Scott

Survivors include eight children, Juanita Blakley and husband, Jim of Advance, NC, Steve Lyons and wife, Judy of Johnson City, Keith Lyons and wife, Tonya of Statesville, NC, Patricia Hellard of Salisbury, NC, Angela Naylor and husband, Steve of Mocksville, NC, Gregory Lyons of Murphy, NC, Veronica McCracken of Statesville, NC and Carlene Ruby and husband, Krys of Erwin, TN; nineteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Scott will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Steve Davis and Rev. Donnie Harris officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Lyons Chapel Cemetery, Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Johnson City Medical Center 2300 floor and to NHC Health Care for the wonderful care they provided. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City. 423-928-2245