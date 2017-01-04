Phyllis Tesneary Dimsdale

The funeral service was conducted on noon Dec 29,2016 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lexington,SC. Burial was at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington. Phyllis grew up in Johnson City, TN and attended Science Hill High School and was the daughter of Lonnie and Viringia Tesneary of Johnson City,TN.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, John Dimsdale, sons Scott and Brian Dimisdale, sister Jewell Tesneary Laws Berna, brothers Roger and Jerry Tesneary.

She will be deeply missed but now she is in the arms of "Jesus". Praise God