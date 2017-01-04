Paul Edward Lindsey

Also preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Burle Lindsey; sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Betty Jean Huskey; and brother, Frank Lindsey. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Michael Cannon; grandchildren, April (John) Estes and Laura (Justin) Garner; great grandchildren, Nan, Alex and Lincoln Estes and Cannon Garner; sisters, Laura Segars, Ruby Barnard and Marcella Hurd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2017, at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Grant Bishop officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Full military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Sevier Baptist Church, 1401 Paramount Rd, Knoxville, TN 37924.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com