Martha Katherine Green Carr

Martha was a native of Sullivan County. She was the daughter of the late Niles and Dallas Hamby Green.

Martha loved her family and friends. She and Tommy loved to play rook, bowl, and dance. She loved reading her Bible and singing. For the past nine years she loved spending time with her grandson, Jacob Lee, watching him play sports or any activity at home. They spent time drawing, coloring, and playing games.

Martha was a member of Watauga Flats Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Tommy Lee Carr; daughter, Cindy Marie Carr; sisters, Louise Davis, Lila Jean Green, Nolie Green, Dorothy Crowe, and Zelda Gorley; and brothers, L.T. Green, Lonnie Green, Boyd Green, and Robert Green.

Survivors include her daughter, Penny Henry of Jonesborough; son, Ronnie Carr and his wife Stephania of Gray; one very special grandson, Jacob Lee Carr of Gray; two sisters, Patty Harmon and her husband Charles of Knoxville and Erma Hodges of Johnson City; brother, Homer Green and his wife Pearl of Johnson City; and several special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for taking care of Martha. They would also like to send thanks to her caregivers: Erma Hodges, Renae Norton, Carolyn Pickering, Lisa Lethcoe, June Hodge, Cortney Adams, and Courtney Ballard.

The family of Martha Carr will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Rev. Estel Williams. Following the funeral, family and friends will proceed to Carr Family Cemetery for a 3:15 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Carr, Jacob Carr, Chad Williams, Tim Foster, Richard Adams, Nathan Lethcoe, Robbie McGuire, and Shannon Haney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Dawn of Hope, 500 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Carr family via www.morrisbaker.com

