Mark Kennedy

He was born November 26, 1957 in Wise County, VA , the son of Lois Matherly Kennedy of Johnson City, TN and the late Don N. Kennedy.

Mark was employed with UTC Aerospace Systems, Charlotte, NC. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and seeing God in nature. Mark’s biggest joy was his family and spending time with his granddaughter, Lakelyn.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael D. Kennedy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak Street, Gray, TN at 2:00 PM officiated by Rev. Lloyd Jones. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service.

Survivors in addition his mother include his wife, Janice Llewellyn Kennedy; his brother, D. Roger Kennedy (Martha) of Johnson City, TN; his daughter, Jayde Logan (Brandon) of Abingdon, VA; his granddaughter, Lakelyn Logan; his step-daughter, Kelsey Goddard of Houston,TX; and many other Kennedy and Matherly family members that loved him so much.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, Dickenson County Virginia Chapter, c/o P.O. Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814 or online at bwar.org/dickenson.

On-line condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com, Kannapolis, NC who is serving the family.