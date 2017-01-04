JOHNSON CITY —John Patck Barrett, 91, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 peacefully in his sleep at his home. To his family and friends he was known as “Red” and “JP”.

He was born December 30, 1925 in Daytona Beach, FL and had resided in Johnson City, TN since 1978.

John was the son of the late Ignatius and Irene Smallwood Barrett. He was preceded in death by his brother Col. Raymond D. Barrett, US Army, Ret.

He is survived by his sister Mary Irene Bodnar and her husband Bob, of Deland, FL, daughter Margaret Barrett True of Johnson City, son John Patrick Barrett, Jr. and wife Kim of Johnson City, daughter Karen Carpenter and partner Craig Regan of Eustis, FL; five grandchildren, Amberlyn Lopez and husband Zach, Kyler Barrett, Tara Carpenter, John Patrick Barrett, III, and Robert Barrett; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Andrew, Lomar, Nathen, Kamea, and Nicholas.

John was a graduate of Daytona Beach Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, and attended the University of Florida, but left to serve our country during WWII, serving in the US Army Air Corps 1st Air Transport Squadron in the China-Burma-India Theatre. He was a member of the Hump Pilots Association, VFW, American Legion, and received citations from the government of China for his service.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City where he regularly attended Mass with the “7 AM Family,” and was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

John worked for ITT Telecom for over 30 years until he retired and after retiring he became more active in various community service organizations. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Northeast TN Master Gardeners Association and volunteered at Mountain States Health Alliance and the Appalachian Fair Grounds doing landscaping and gardening.

John loved his family and friends, and will be remembered as an avid gardener, amateur outdoor photographer, nature enthusiast, and an avid reader especially books on history and the Civil War. He was a member of the Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Friends of Roan Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to St Mary’s Church in Johnson City, or Friends of Roan Mountain www.friendsofroanmountain.org

Visitation will be Friday, January 6 at 9:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 2211 East Lakeview Dr. Johnson City, TN 37601. Following Visitation, Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am with the Rev. Fr. Peter Iorio officiating.

Burial with military honors will be at 1:00 pm Friday January 6, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684, at the pavilion.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Barrett family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Barrett family.