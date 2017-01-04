James David “Jim” Whittenburg

Jim attended Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

Jim was a computer software consultant.

He was a former president of the North Johnson City Lions Club.

In addition to his parents, a son, James David Whittenburg, Jr. and a brother, William Edward Whittenburg preceded him in death.

Survivors include: his wife, Rosalind Bewley Whittenburg of the home; two daughters, Laura Coffman of Lilburn, GA and Carol Berry of Dacula, GA; a granddaughter, Jane Berry of Dacula, GA; a brother & sister-in-law, Kent and Bettye Anne Bewley of Greeneville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Oak Chapel. A funeral service is to follow at 3:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Gerald Cassom and Rev. Ken Litton also a friend Becky Allsop is to speak. A committal service is scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville. Those attending the committal are asked to assemble at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in the form of donations to: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memorials may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Whittenburg family. (423) 282-1521