Geneva H. Watts

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons: Stanley Watts and wife, Pam, Mitchell Watts and wife, Debbie, all of Erwin; one daughter, Marsha Edwards and husband, Jack of Erwin; two sisters: Veda Peake of Jonesborough and Mardell Wilson of Erwin; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rodney Deyton will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Terry Wilson, Damon Wilson, David Higgins, Randal Lewis, Ryan Watts and Chris Watts. Committal will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Friday in the Hensley Family Cemetery, Spivey Mountain Community. Family, friends, minister and pallbearers are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 A. M. on Friday.

