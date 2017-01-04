Edith L. Clouse

She leaves behind to cherish her memories three daughters: EmmaLee Ingram and husband, Dennis of Erwin, Sarah Tipton and husband, Bill, and Jacqueline Clouse, all of Johnson City; one brother, Billy L. Rice and wife, Sharon of Christianburg, VA; one sister, Flossie St. Clair of Erwin; five grandchildren: Donna Barnett and husband, Marshall, Joy Laningham and husband, Mike, Spencer Ingram and wife, Shelly, Wendy Oberdick and husband, Jon, Jason Tipton and wife, Kristin; eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A. M. until the hour of service on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Minister John Marr will officiate at the 12:30 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Betty Adkins. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Oberdick, Jacob Ingram, Mike Laningham, Dennis Ingram, Austin Ingram and Dewitt Ingram. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Clouse to Boones Creek Christian Church, Mission Fund, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Clouse family. (423) 743-1380.