Chad W. Vance

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fourteen years, Stacey Vance; one son, Hayden Vance; one daughter, Hayle Vance, both of the home; parents, Jerry and Wanda Vance of Unicoi; one brother, Luke Vance and wife, Courtney of Unicoi; two nephews and four nieces also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel and other times at the residence of his parents, 1202 Pleasant Hill Drive, Unicoi. Reverend Harold McNabb and Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Pallbearers will be Hayden Vance, Kelly Davis, Jason Chandler, Scott Higgins, Hunter Higgins, Dylan Putman, Justin Booth, Jay Shelton and Chris Gardner. Committal service will be held at 2:00 P. M. Thursday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 1:30 P. M. at the Unicoi Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.

