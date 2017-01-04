GARNER, NC - Bonnie McBride Calhoun passed away peacefully in her sleep at Liberty Commons in Benson surrounded by her family and friends. Bonnie was born April 4th, 1931 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She attended Washington College Academy, Tennessee Wesleyan College and went on to pursue a degree in Library Science at East Tennessee State University. It was there that she met and married Carroll Calhoun. They moved to Valdese, NC and then settled in Garner, NC where they raised 5 children. Bonnie devoted the first part of her life to raising her children and at age 40 decided to return to school and pursue early childhood education. She taught at Aversboro Elementary School for over 20 years and thrived in her role as a kindergarten teacher. She was also involved in First Baptist Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and the WMU. Once retired, she continued to be involved in church activities, traveling with her children, playing with her grandchildren, playing the piano, and visiting with her neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carroll as well as her parents, Gertha and Hal McBride and brother Jimmy. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: Donna & Jim Holland (Willow Springs, NC), Barbara & Avery Jones (Graniteville, SC) , Doug & Sherri Calhoun (Raleigh, NC), Lisa Owen (Charlotte, NC), Laura & Danny Roberts (Lawrenceville, GA), 15 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, her sister, Joy Tubb of Kingsport, and brothers, Tom McBride of Henderson and Roby McBride of Johnson City.

The family will receive friends at Bryan Lee Funeral Home in Garner on Friday, January 6th from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Garner on Saturday, January 7th at 10:30am with the internment to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com