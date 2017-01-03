Shawn Erik Patton

He was a son of Bobbie Jean Geouge Patton and the late Charles Ray Patton, Sr. and was born in Nuremberg, Germany. Shawn was a graduate of Class of 1981 Daniel Boone High School and was employed with Piedmont Airlines as a customer service agent. Shawn was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Patton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Ray, Jr. and his wife Carol of Elizabethton, Mark Evans and his wife Catherine of Blountville; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5 – 8 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Lloyd Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be James Davis, Robert Davis, Larry Peck, Chad Pennington, Shannon Hood and Larry Bridwell . Honorary pallbearers will be Leah Rhodes, Alison Smith, Susan Stamford, Daniel Good, Angela Cairns, Jeremiah Sirmanlee, Bonnie Hoover, Larry Birdwell, Mark Thacker, Mike Hamilton, Gabe Sherrill, Clayton Cooper, Allison Trent, Chelsey Hodges, Markita Carr, Jeff Livingston, Matt Williams, Robin Hayden Lewis McCabe, Randall Jones, Matt Jones.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Alzheimers Northeast TN Chapter, 207 N. Boone, Suite 1050, Johnson City, TN 37604. Gray Funeral Home is serving the family. www.grayfuneralhome.net