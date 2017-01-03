Rosie was a homemaker and enjoyed being with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Marvin Williams, of the home; a daughter, Kathy Williams, of the home; two sons, Terry Williams, of the home and Kevin Williams and wife Jessica, of Kingsport; a grandson, Austin Williams, of Kingsport; four sisters, Sherri Carrier and husband Vaughn, Nancy Bridgeman and husband Bill and Lois Gouge and husband Barry, all of Elizabethton and Georgia Scott, of Texas; a brother, John Nave, of Elizabethton; several nieces and nephews as well as a special friend, Elizabeth Cox, also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Rose “Rosie” Williams will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Jack Greer, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the Buckles Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Carrier, Nathaniel Carrier, Tyler Carrier, James Williams, Jeremy Oliver and Jonathan Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Vaughn Carrier, Dallas Pierce, and Bill Taylor. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Warren Jones, Dr. Choen, Dr. Ahmed and the nurses and therapists of Advanced Home Health and Oncology Services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book.