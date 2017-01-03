Emmaly graduated from Science Hill High School in 1975. She studied nursing at East Tennessee State University. She was a dedicated employee of 33 years at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the OR Materials Manager of Prep and Pack and Sterile Processing. Her true passion was working and helping others. Her second job was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Emmaly was a member of the Limestone United Methodist Church. She helped with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.

In addition to her parents, David and Emma Whittimore, Emmaly was preceded in death by one sister, Mattie Whittimore. Survivors include her husband, Walter Lee Slone; two daughters, Angie and Heather Slone; four grandchildren, Xander Laws, Zeke Slone, Nolan Rankin, and Zarah Cox; three brothers, Bill Whittimore and wife Irene, David Whittimore and wife Joan, Guy Whittimore and wife Tina; three sisters, Elizabeth “Liz” Hilbert and husband Freddy, Cora Moffitt and husband Buzzie, and Reata McGaha and husband Gordan; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Monderer, Dr. Hoover, Jennifer Norton and oncology staff. We would also like to express our thanks to all the 2800 ICU staff at JCMC, especially Linda Arnold for being so comforting with the family.

The family of Mrs. Emmaly Slone will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday, January 6, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jackie Cole officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a college fund for Xander Laws and Zeke Slone, the grandchildren of the home.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Slone family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Slone family. (423) 282-1521