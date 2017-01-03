Mr. Victor R. “Dick” Goodman

Mr. Goodman was born in Brazil, Indiana and son of the late Victor R. Goodman, Sr. & Maude (Prichard) Goodman.

He was a member of Holston Valley Unitarian Universal Church.

Mr. Goodman enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Jonesborough Food Pantry. He was an avid reader and appreciated lively, interesting conversations.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Cynthia Goodman, Jonesborough; children, Tracy and Michael; three grandchildren, Sarah, Kristina and Mikey; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanne & Galen Potts and Virginia Roesler and the late Elmo; sister-in-law, Dolores Carlson and the late Thomas; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615

