Mr. Bobby Briggs

Mr. Briggs was a native of Elizabethton, TN and the son of the late JoAnn Reed Bryant. Also preceded in death by his nephew Travis Bradshaw.

Mr. Briggs was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Briggs graduated from ETSU in 1977.

Mr. Briggs worked for the state of Florida as a Computer Audit Analyst.

Survivors include two sisters, Dolores Moore and Karen McLaughlin, one brother, Teddy Bryant; nephews, Alex Moore and Jeremy Moore, one niece LeAnn McLaughlin; two aunts, Lena Deal and Sarah Sherrill, two uncles Clarance Reed and Jerry Reed; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be Thursday January 5, 2016 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Friday 10:00 AM at Mount Wesley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Briggs family at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821