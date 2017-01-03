logo

Kathryn Sue Brummitt Hill

December 31, 2016

ABINGDON, VA - Kathryn Sue Brummitt Hill, age 65, of Abingdon, VA passed away on December 31, 2016 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born December 18, 1951 in Johnson City, TN a daughter of the late Claude and Betty Woods, and has lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a former employee at King Mountain Nursing Home.

She is survived by her daughters Tina Brummitt and Beth Brummitt, son Chris Brummitt and wife Maria, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters Linda Dunbar and husband Richard, Crissie Ray and husband Dean, brother Charlie Woods and wife Ann.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Michael Grindstaff officiating. The burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

