James G. Burleson

Jim was a native of Mitchell County, NC, a former resident of Elizabethton, and had been a resident of Johnson City since 1959.

He was a son of the late Oscar and Bertha Forbes Burleson.

Jim was a 1948 graduate of Happy Valley High School, then received a bachelor degree from Steed College. Later he attended Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, where he received additional specialized training for his career in banking.

Jim was a Senior Vice-President and Trust Officer, retiring from First Tennessee Bank following a long career in local banking.

He was a member of Boones Creek Bible Church, and a former member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a trustee.

Jim formerly served on the Board of Directors of Milligan College, and was an active member of the Nativic Civitan Club.

He was an artist, and enjoyed painting oils, acrylic and water colors.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Grant Ramsey, three brothers, Clarence, Howard and Lee Burleson, and a sister, Thelma Burleson Sparks.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Arnold Burleson; three children, Tom Burleson and wife Nancy, Kingsport, Jamie Burleson Harber and husband Walt, Johnson City, and Cyndi Burleson Ramsey, Johnson City; one brother, Bob Burleson, Ringold, GA; three sisters, Wilma Lowe, Oak Ridge, Shirley Gross and husband Gene, Asheville, NC, Phyllis Shreve and husband David, Lexington, VA; two grandchildren, John Thomas Burleson and James Franklin Burleson, both of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 2:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Dale Cunningham, officiating. Special music will be provided by Lee Ann Davis.

Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12:30-2:00 P.M. Thursday in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

Those who prefer to make memorial contributions are to do so in Jim’s name to the charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared a www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Burleson family. (928-6111)