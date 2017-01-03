logo

Harold Owen Wilkinson

January 1, 2017

Harold Owen Wilkinson, born May 3, 1929, passed away January 1, 2017, at the age of 87. Moved to Johnson City in April of 1993. He served our country in the Army for two years, worked as an auto mechanic for 45 years, and loved to work with wood and out in the yard.

He was a loving husband to his wife, Arlene A. Wilkinson with whom they were married for 57 years. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Wilkinson Pixley and her husband, Gary Pixley; step-daughter, JoAnne Karroll; and two sons, William and James Markus, and grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his stepson, Gary Oborny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604. Memorial services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., #3, Jonesborough, TN, 37659 (423) 547-0379, www.mtnempirecbs.com is serving the Wilkinson family.