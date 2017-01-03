Geraldine Mullins Counts

Geraldine was born in Duty, VA and was the daughter of the late Tollie E. and Maxie Tiller Mullins.

Geraldine lived in Johnson City for the majority of her life. She graduated from Science Hill High School, Lincoln Memorial University with a degree in Education and completed graduate work at ETSU. She taught school at Tennessee Children’s Home in Franklin, TN and was later employed by the TN Department of Human Services as a Case Worker and Supervisor. She moved to Jacksonville, FL when her husband was transferred with CSX Railroad. While in Jacksonville, she was an active member of First Baptist Church. Upon her husband’s retirement, they returned to Johnson City and were dedicated members of Central Baptist Church. She was a talented artist, cook and seamstress who had a heart for service to others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her brothers, Rolfe C. Mullins, Bert C. Mullins, Kelver B. Mullins, Dr. Lawrence D. Mullins, and Raiford F. Mullins; and her sister, Anna Lee Stacker.

Geraldine is survived by: her husband of sixty-five years, E. Lee Counts; her daughter, Jennifer C. Harrell and husband MG (Ret.) Gary L. Harrell, son Lawrence F. Counts and wife Chouree Blevins-Counts; three grandchildren, Andrea H. Burchette and husband Kevin Burchette, Chad W. Harrell and wife Marcia B. Harrell of Lithia, FL, and Amanda L.H. Schwamburger and husband LTC Nathan T. Schwamburger of Charleston, SC; and six great-grandchildren, Carson Burchette, Callie Burchette, Rory Harrell, Finnegan Harrell, HT Schwamburger and Hadley Schwamburger; her sister, Gail M. Bristow of Knoxville, TN; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City, Amedisys Hospice Care and Mrs. Judy Street, all of whom provided loving care for Geraldine.

The family of Geraldine Counts will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Central Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. Tim Tapp officiating. A committal service will be held the day before at 2:30 PM on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 2:00 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, or Central Baptist Church Capital Campaign Fund, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Counts family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Counts Family.