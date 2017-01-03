In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowser was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Bowser. Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Linda Cox Bowser, of the home; three sons, Gregory Brian Bowser, Timothy Mark Bowser, and Bobby Joe Bowser, Jr., all of Gray; three grandchildren, Jordan Thomas Bowser, of Jonesborough, Kaitlyn Mckenzie Bowser, of Lamar, and Caleb Braydon Bowser, of Gray; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James Larry Bowser, of Gray; and special friends, Alden Simpson, Coach Bobby Cox, and Rick Case.

The family of Bobby Joe Bowser, Sr. will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Oak Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM Thursday with Rev. Dan Case officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday in Snyder's Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for those services. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

