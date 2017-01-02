Wadean “Wade” Gage

He was born May 25, 1936 in Yancey County, NC and was a graduate of Tipton Hill High School. Wade proudly served his country during the Korean War in the US Navy on the USS Newport News. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended East Tennessee State University. Wade was a successful salesman for many years in the floor covering and pharmaceutical industries and retired from Amerisource Bergen in 2006. He was a longstanding member of University Church of God, Tampa, Florida, and attended Free Chapel in Gainesville, GA when able.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shelby Davis Gage, their two children: Emily Fletcher and husband Andy of Buford, Georgia, and Mark Gage and wife Kimberly of Saluda, NC; seven grandchildren: Carson Fletcher, Gage Fletcher, Allison Fletcher, Reagan Gage, Ellie Gage, Victoria Gage, Anna Gage; his sister, Jackie Collis and her husband Scott of Colfax, NC; his brother, Dennis Gage and his wife Kathy of Johnson City; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Alma Shell of Unicoi, TN, nieces: Rhonda Stack and her husband Ronnie of Colfax, NC and Amanda Gage of Johnson City; great niece, Ashley Ogburn and husband Weston of Durham, NC, beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Wades Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Brad Davis officiating. A military graveside service will be held at the Garland Family Cemetery in Unicoi on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. The family will also receive friends locally at the home of Lawrence and Alma Shell, at any time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Gage family during this difficult time.