Teresa Collins

Teresa Collins, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on December, 26th 2016, peacefully in her sleep. Teresa was born in Anawalt, West Virginia on November 26, 1949 by the late Elder George W. Carpenter and the late Missionary Edith Carpenter. She graduated from Langston High School and went to E.T.S.U to study Medicine for two years, but chose to leave college to get a job to help her parents at home. Teresa is survived by her four children, Juan K. Carpenter , Angela Victoria Mainess, Pastor Shauntina Swann, and Shayne Collins. Teresa worked for Klopman Mills for many years, but found helping others her true love. She worked as a housemaid for 10+ years for Mr. and Mrs. James Wilson, then went to work for Sunrise Services, INC. PRN as a caregiver, and worked full time as a caregiver for Core Services of Northeast Tennessee. She was a very faithful member of the Temple Faith Church located in Jonesborough, TN. Teresa is survived by her four children, Pastor Shauntina Swann, Angela Mainess, Shayne Collins, and Juan Carpenter; three grandchildren, Joshua Swann, Xavier Sellers, and Sara Catrombone; several nieces and nephews, Felicia Woods her son, Kason Malik Bennett Woods , Caylon Woods, Justin Carpenter and his family, Traci Carpenter-Dacruz and her family, Leslie Carpenter and her family. Plenty of friends to name a few, Monica Sparks and her family; Brenda Adkins and her family and too many moreto name. Cousins, Mary Thomas and her family, Elaine Brady and her family, Brenda Wright and her family, and Janey Thomas and her family. Gloria Porter and her family; Hugh Boren and his family.Teresa is proceeded in death by her parents, Elder George W. Carpenter and Missionary Edith Carpenter,her sister Valletta Kaye Woods, and her brother George Carpenter Junior. Cousins; Raymond Leonard Thomas, Robert Thomas, Eugene Thomas, James Thomas, Harry Thomas, and David Lee Thomas.