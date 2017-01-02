Stenson “Stevie” McNabb

In addition to his parents, Stenson McNabb is preceded in death by sisters, Betty Clouse, Mary Lou Bailey, Marie McNabb, and Margaret McNabb, and brother, Lester McNabb.

Stenson McNabb has left behind to cherish his memory:

Wife of 53 years: Wanda Griffin McNabb of Jonesborough, Daughter: Natasha Brown and her husband Josh of Jonesborough, Grandchildren: Stenson and Sabrina Brown of Jonesborough,

Brothers: Thomas McNabb and his wife Cleo of Chuckey, Clarence McNabb, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Jonesborough, Bobby McNabb and his wife Susan of Jonesborough, Sisters: Cora Randolph of Bell Flower, MO, Lora Wilson and her husband Steve of Midway, TN, Patty Bailey and her husband Jimmy of Chuckey, Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Stenson McNabb in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Ottis Banks and Reverend Steve Wilson officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Wednesday at Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Freeman, Zack Bennett, Kenneth Lee Silvers, Mike Butler, Mickey Lenoir, Roger Allen and Terry Lewis.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Stenson McNabb through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.