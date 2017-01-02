Ruby Shehan Tipton

Ruby Tipton has left behind to cherish her memories:

Daughters: Charlotte (Charlee) Dwyer and husband Don, of Gray; Terri Sams and husband Tom, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Patrick Dwyer and wife Stephanie, of Gray; Kelly Dwyer Dunlap and husband Danny, of Knoxville; Nick Erwin, of Erwin; Mark Tipton and wife Annita, or Oregon;

Very Special Grandson: Cody Sams, of Erwin; Six Great-Grandchildren; Two Great-Great-Grandsons; Sisters: Hazel Lance, of Erwin; Joann Shehan, of Erwin; Brothers: Mac Shehan;

Mel Shehan; Wayne Shehan; Several Nieces and Nephews.

At Mrs. Tipton’s request, a private service was held at Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin, TN,

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Life Care Center of Gray for the love and care Ruby received.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Ruby Tipton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.