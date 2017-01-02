In addition to his parents, Odell was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Sawyer and Carroll Sawyer as well as infant brothers Keith Max Sawyer and Cordell Sawyer, who was also his twin.

Odell E. Sawyer has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife: C. Kathryn LaFollette Sawyer, Daughters: Kathy Bryant and husband Elmer of Erwin, Jill Baucom and husband Doug of Erwin, Ronda “Moe” Sawyer of Johnson City, Grandchildren: Josh Peake, Vanessa Kenney and husband Johnathan and Rachel Baucom and fiancé Zachary Garland all of Erwin, Great Grandchildren: Emilia Peake and Clara Garland, Sister: Betty Bradford and husband Carlos of Elizabethton, Sister-in-law: Hildred Sawyer of Sherrills Ford, NC, Special Cousin: Junior Andrews of Inman, NC, Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Odell E. Sawyer in a funeral service to be held at 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Minister Robert English officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and will continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service with military graveside honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Odell’s nephews and his grandson Josh Peake. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Cooper, Tom Eorgan, Ted Love, Jerry Ramsey and Gene Ramsey. Masonic services will be rendered by Centennial Lodge #491 F&AM on Wednesday night.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Odell E. Sawyer through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.