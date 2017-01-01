logo

ELIZABETHTON - Juanita Saylor Johnson Taylor, 80, Elizabethton who will be remembered for her fiery spirit, went home to be with her Lord Friday, December 30, 2016 in the Pine Ridge Care Center after a brief illness. Born August 7, 1936 in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Burt & Myrtle Shaver Saylor. She was a retired Waitress. Juanita was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Chester Harris Johnson and Earnest Dale Taylor, a daughter: Cindy Laverne Johnson, two brothers: Charles and Gilbert “Doodle” Saylor and two sisters: Betty Swartz and Brenda Sue Saylor.

Survivors include her son: Victor Johnson & Wife Libby, Elizabethton, A granddaughter: Leslie Johnson, a grandson: Matthew Johnson & wife Alyson, Great Granddaughter: Emelia “Emme” Johnson, Soon to be Great Grandson Lincoln Jack Johnson. Her Brothers: Lester “Bud” Saylor, Gray, Johnny Saylor & Wife Cookie, Elizabethton, Kenneth Saylor & Wife Gracie, Pinckney, Michigan and Sammy Saylor & Wife Martha, Ypsilanti, Michigan. Two Sisters: Rosie “Toi” Overbay who was her care giver, Gray, and Phyllis Walls and husband Wayne, Johnson City. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Church, Hart Avenue, Johnson City with the Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Pine Ridge Care Center, Dr. Jason Hatjioannou, Dr. Steven Kimbrough and Dr. Steve May. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson City. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson-Taylor family