Juanita Saylor Johnson Taylor

Survivors include her son: Victor Johnson & Wife Libby, Elizabethton, A granddaughter: Leslie Johnson, a grandson: Matthew Johnson & wife Alyson, Great Granddaughter: Emelia “Emme” Johnson, Soon to be Great Grandson Lincoln Jack Johnson. Her Brothers: Lester “Bud” Saylor, Gray, Johnny Saylor & Wife Cookie, Elizabethton, Kenneth Saylor & Wife Gracie, Pinckney, Michigan and Sammy Saylor & Wife Martha, Ypsilanti, Michigan. Two Sisters: Rosie “Toi” Overbay who was her care giver, Gray, and Phyllis Walls and husband Wayne, Johnson City. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Church, Hart Avenue, Johnson City with the Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Pine Ridge Care Center, Dr. Jason Hatjioannou, Dr. Steven Kimbrough and Dr. Steve May. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson City. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson-Taylor family