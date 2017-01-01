logo

HAMPTON -Edgel Adkins, age 80, 1966 Highway 321, Hampton, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Yancey County, NC and had lived in Carter County for the past thirty-three years. Mr. Adkins was a son o f the late David and Ethel Williams Adkins. He was a retired employee of Henredon Furniture Company where he had worked for nineteen and one-half years. Mr. Adkins was a member of Green Mountain Freewill Baptist Church and attended the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church in Hampton. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Ann Smith Adkins; four step-sons, Terry Smith, Gary Smith and wife, Kay all of Hampton, Thomas Smith and wife, Natalie of Elizabethton and Ritchie Smith of Florida; one brother, David Adkins and wife, Doris of Arden, NC; three sisters, Doris Belue of Asheville, NC, Vivian Conard and husband, Johnny and Linda Meadows, all of Candler, NC; ten step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4, 2017, from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Danny Osborne will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by members of the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Quartet. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Thursday, January 5. 2017, in the Hughes Cemetery, Big Creek Community.

