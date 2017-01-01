Edgel Adkins

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Ann Smith Adkins; four step-sons, Terry Smith, Gary Smith and wife, Kay all of Hampton, Thomas Smith and wife, Natalie of Elizabethton and Ritchie Smith of Florida; one brother, David Adkins and wife, Doris of Arden, NC; three sisters, Doris Belue of Asheville, NC, Vivian Conard and husband, Johnny and Linda Meadows, all of Candler, NC; ten step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4, 2017, from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Danny Osborne will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by members of the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Quartet. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Thursday, January 5. 2017, in the Hughes Cemetery, Big Creek Community.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Adkins family. (423) 743-1380.