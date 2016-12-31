Mable Marie Higgins

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son: Keith Higgins of Erwin; two daughters: Tina Barnett and husband, Earl of Jonesborough, Vivian Byrd of Erwin; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Cas Horton will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Cas Horton, Ray and Debbie Mitchell. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal Service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Wednesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:30 A. M. on Wednesday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Erwin Health Care Center for going above and beyond and for your love and support.

