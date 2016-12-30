Betty was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Hobart and Brada Peters Hensley.

Betty worked for the VA Medical Center. She enjoyed reading, debating politics, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne McKee; brothers, Bill and Wayne Hensley; and sister, Barbara Jane Kilby.

Survivors include: three sons, Harold Richard McKee and his wife Patsy, Michael Wayne McKee and his spouse John Whitney Snead, and Dwight Douglas McKee and his significant other Teresa Gray; daughter, Jennifer Jo Marks and her husband Christopher; sister, Merle Dean Hensley McKee; grandchildren, Angela Sue West and her husband Justin, Wayne Kilby, and McKinley Honeycutt, who was like a grandchild; great grandchildren, Caden, Colin, and Makinze West; special friends, Karen Conero and Dennis Kilby; six nephews; and five nieces.

The family of Betty Jo Hensley McKee will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will proceed to Mountain Home National Cemetery for a 2:30 pm graveside service. Rev. Mike Garland will officiate. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, family has requests that memorial contributions be made to: DAV c/o Keith Jones, 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601-4829; the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, 1035 Market Street #400, San Francisco, CA 94103; or the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, c/o Derrick Lee Reback, Lee and Co. Inc., 12400 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1275, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

