Sue Ella Renner

She was a member of Kingsley Avenue FWB Church. She loved her family and working in her garden. Sue Ella inspired others with her devout faith and continuous walk with the Lord.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter in law, Dennis George and Deborah Renner, of Surgoinsville, and Eddie Renner, of the Ducktown Community; grandson, Dylan Renner; special niece and nephew, Beth and Dennis Franklin and Margie “Crickett” Smith; sister in law, Betty Belcher; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Renner; parents, George and Eula Belcher; brothers, Paul Belcher, Elmo Belcher, and Clarence Belcher.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis Home Health, Ray and Janice Keys, Peggy Turnmire, Helen Turnmire, Vicky and Allen Manis.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2016 from 4-7pm at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service at Afton. The funeral will follow visitation in Jeffers Chapel at Afton, with Rev. Doyle Pruitt and Rev. Lynn Neas officiating. The graveside service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11am at Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15am at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton, to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers are Dennis Franklin, and Nathan Franklin. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.