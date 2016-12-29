Milan Wilson Higgins

Milan was born to Thomas Austin and Nola McIntosh Wilson in Yancey County, North Carolina on April 29, 1931. She graduated from Bee Log High School and went on to work at Glen Raven Mills before marrying Fred Higgins also of Burnsville. They later moved to Pennsylvania and then settled in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Milan was a substitute teacher in the Happy Valley School System for 23 years and is remembered fondly by many of her students as “Mrs. Higgins”. She also assisted her husband in building many homes in the Elizabethton area.

Milan loved family gatherings, reading, gardening and feeding “Her” birds.

Milan was a strong Christian and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City and a devoted member of Pastor Jim Cambron’s Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents-Austin & Nola, Husband, Fred, Son-Fred Alan-Sister-Trula Ramsey and brothers—Clarence & Hurley Wilson.

She leaves behind her loving daughter: Jackie & Husband Scott Brown, grandchildren: Bradley Brown and wife Jenna of Summit, New Jersey and Whitney Siverajan and her husband: Joshua and the recent light of her life her great grandson: Lucus Scott of Elizabethton, and loving brothers: Ford Wilson and wife Shirley, Hoover Wilson and Harry Wilson and wife Silvia all of Unicoi/Erwin.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to all her friends and family who called and prayed for Milan. We would like to Thank, Rev. Jim Cambron and Claude Luttrell for ministering to her and our family during this time.

Milan requested a Celebration of Life Ceremony be conducted at Roselawn Memorial Garden, Johnson City at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 to be led by the Rev. Jim Camberon and Rev. Danny Hughes. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Milan asked that memorials be made to her beloved Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, and Tn. 37601. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Higgins family.