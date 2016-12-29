Lester Leon Whitehead

Survivors include a sister: Della Whitehead, Roan Mountain. His Nephew: Chris & Shannon Whitehead, Roan Mountain, Blake Whitehead, Roan Mountain, Michael & Raquel McKinney, Piney Flats, Mark & April McKinney, Knoxville. Several great nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Baker and Pastor John McCoury officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Delaney Berry officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Chris Whitehead, Frank Montgomery, Jack Montgomery, Danny Montgomery, Ronnie Townsend, Michael McKinney and Mark McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be: Mike Blevins, Raymond, Hill, Bill Johnson, Jeff Hughes, Howard Presnell, Dave Maple and Stanley Largent. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
