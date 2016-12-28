Mr. Gilbert leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of sixty-six years, Dollie Bailey Gilbert; one son, Glenn Gilbert and wife, Patsy; one daughter, Robin Hyder and husband, Ricky all of Erwin; one brother, Clifford Gilbert and wife, Allene of Johnson City; four sisters: Jessie Tipton, Margie Thompson both of Erwin, Dorothy LeMay of Palm Bay, FL , Betty Keever and husband, Glen of Johnson City; four grandsons: Carl Gilbert and wife, Anna of Elizabethton, Mark Gilbert of Erwin, Robert Hyder, Ryan Hyder and wife, April, all of Gray; two granddaughters: Rachelle Shurtz and husband, Jay of Erwin, Sara Schwenke and husband, Gary of Unicoi; five great grandsons: Chase Gilbert, Dakota Schwenke, Blake Schwenke, Braxton Hyder and Aiden Hyder; four great granddaughters: Ava Gilbert, Ella Hyder, Abbygale and Madeleine Gilbert; five great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Danny and Norma Hughes, Holly Morton, Pat Harrell and Charlie Riddle.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Lawrence Harris and Pastor Jeremy Green will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Pallbearers will be Carl Gilbert, Mark Gilbert, Robert Hyder, Ryan Hyder, Jay Shurtz, Gary Schwenke, Glenn Keever, John Paul O'Dell and Danny Hughes. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Friday in the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:30 A. M. on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit staff for their great care and friendship. Flowers will be accepted but those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Gilbert to Lily Dale Church of Christ Building Fund, 1151 Martins Creek Road, Erwin, TN 37650.

