Patsy Leona Entz

She was the daughter of the late George and Etta Street.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by: two sisters, Velma Moore and Louise Bragg; and one niece, Bridget Proffitt.

Survivors include: one son, Timothy Street and his wife, Freddie Lynn Street; one sister, Charlotte Furches; a special nephew, Randy Moore; and a special niece, Hope Barlow.

There will be a brief service at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3033 S. Roan St., Johnson City, for family and friends at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2016. Pastor Lon Tobin will officiate.

Tim Street and his wife request that memorial contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 355 Trane Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919.

A special thank you to Greg Harris at Morris-Baker for all of his help.

