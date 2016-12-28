logo

no avatar

Patsy Leona Entz

• Today at 3:49 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Leona Entz, 84, Johnson City, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City.

She was the daughter of the late George and Etta Street.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by: two sisters, Velma Moore and Louise Bragg; and one niece, Bridget Proffitt.

Survivors include: one son, Timothy Street and his wife, Freddie Lynn Street; one sister, Charlotte Furches; a special nephew, Randy Moore; and a special niece, Hope Barlow.

There will be a brief service at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3033 S. Roan St., Johnson City, for family and friends at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2016. Pastor Lon Tobin will officiate.

Tim Street and his wife request that memorial contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 355 Trane Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919.

A special thank you to Greg Harris at Morris-Baker for all of his help.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Entz family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Entz family. (423) 282-1521