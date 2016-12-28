Mrs. Marianne Chase Fair

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Randy Fair, of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Sarah & Joshua Heltzel, Jonesborough and Hannah Fair, of the home; mother, Ruth Chase, Jonesborough; brother, Calvin Chase, Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence M. Chase and premature infant son, Samuel Fair.

Early in her life Marianne attended the Presbyterian Church, but later worshipped in the Freewill Baptist church where she enjoyed singing the praises of Jesus Christ.

Her illness forced her into early retirement from Johnson City Medical Center where she served as a Patient Care Provider. She prided herself in being a top notch Phlebotomist as well as a healthcare provider who truly cared about her patients. She also served on Jonesborough Little League’s board where she loved being around children, many of which called her “Momma Fair”. Church youth groups were dear to her heart.

But the job she was most proud of and loved most of all was being a mother. Her family was her life.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, December 30, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Stockton officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of her daughter.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family.

Memorial donations may be made to Arthritis Foundation 210 25th Ave. North Suite 523 Nashville, TN 37203.

Condolences may be sent to the Fair family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821