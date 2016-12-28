M. Danzle Fink

He was born in Fordtown, TN. His parents, Opal P. and Cordelia C. Fink of Gray, TN, and his wife of 50 years, Carolee K. Fink, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara S. Fink of Johnson City; daughter, Denise Goodwin (Alan) of Moncks Corner, SC; stepchildren, Tony Garland (Donna), Kelly Bailey (Doug), and Kim McReynolds (Carlos) all of Erwin; and two nieces.

Dr./Rev. Fink graduated from Boones Creek High School and was ordained into the Ministry in September 1966. He received his Doctor of Divinity degree from Emmanuel Baptist University.

He was pastor of Enon Baptist Church, Jonesborough, TN; Roan Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, Bakersville, NC; and Zion Baptist Church, Elizabethton, TN.

He was a member Liberty Fellowship Church and a Mason at Sinking Creek Lodge #575.

He was employed by Smith Grain Company, Tennessee Eastman Kodak, Mason/Dixon, Underwood and Weld, and Yellow Coach Line.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, December 30, 2016 at Liberty Fellowship Church, Johnson City. Pastor Dan Foster will be officiating with special music provided by Tom Foster and Gil Moody.

The families would like to thank Dr. James Hansen and the staff of Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Mountain States Health Alliance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 or Gideons International, 609 E. Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fink family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Fink family. (423) 282-1521