Margaret Eva Wallace

Survivors include a son, Gene Wallace of Johnson City; a grandson, Jonathan Halman; her best friend, Tim Gross of Johnson City; a sister, Patsy Wagner and husband, Richard; a son-in-law, Jimmy Halman; a sister-in-law, Barbara Trent; a brother-in-law, Floyd Hurley; a niece, Donna Hurley; a nephew, Greg Wagner all of Johnson City; also several cousins.

Graveside services for Mrs. Wallace will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Wagner and Rev. James Cretsinger officiating.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wallace family. 423-928-2245