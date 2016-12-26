logo

no avatar

Margaret Eva Wallace

• Today at 3:40 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Eva Wallace, 83, 567 Cash Hollow Road, Johnson City passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Maudia Miller Trent. Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Unity Fellowship Church in Elizabethton. She and her husband had owned and operated Wallace’s Superette Convenience Market for many years. Mrs. Wallace was very active in her church and community. She was a caretaker for many family and friends down thru the years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Wallace on 1991; a daughter, Janice Halman; two brothers, Billy Joe Trent and Roy Trent; also a sister, Ina Hurley.

Survivors include a son, Gene Wallace of Johnson City; her best friend, Tim Gross of Johnson City; a sister, Patsy Wagner and husband, Richard; a son-in-law, Jimmy Halman; a sister-in-law, Barbara Trent; a brother-in-law, Floyd Hurley; a niece, Donna Hurley; a nephew, Greg Wagner all of Johnson City; also several cousins.

Graveside services for Mrs. Wallace will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, December 29, 2016 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Wagner and Rev. James Cretsinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wallace family. 423-928-2245