Pamela Payne Reed

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Bill C. Payne, mother, Lorraine B. Payne, and her sister, Jill P. Peeks.

A Johnson City native, she was a 1967 graduate of Science Hill High School and a 1971 graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a BSW degree in Social Work. She was a sister of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Following graduation, Pam was employed by the State of Tennessee as a licensed social worker, before joining her husband, Dr. Lon Reed, in marriage. Together they followed his Navy career as a military family until they returned to the area after retirement.

She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Lon; her daughter, Navy Commander Cambrai R. Harty, son-in-law Michael and granddaughter Julia; sons Joshua L. Reed, Casey C. Reed, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; her brother, Bill B. Payne and wife Carrie; nephews Nathan D. Payne, Caleb and Dustin Peeks.

A private memorial service is anticipated following cremation.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Reed family. (928-6111)