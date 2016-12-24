Edward F. Goralczyk

Ed was born and raised in Detroit, MI. He had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1994.

Ed served in the Army Aircraft Division during the Korean War where he received the bronze star for defending his country. In 1954 he married his loving wife, Sally Boglarsky Goralczyk. He then went on and retired from General Motors as a tool and die maker. Ed and Sally also owned and operated two small businesses in Michigan. He was a proud member of the VFW. Ed was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, their four daughters and their families: Deb & Roger Callens, Beverly Goralczyk Ray, Barb & Randy Johnston, Trudy & Bill Freeman, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 28 at 12:00 pm. with Father Peter Iorio officiating. Interment will follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Ed Goralczyk by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home's website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).