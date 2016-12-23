Mrs. Alfreda Sisk McAfee

Alfreda was born in Johnson City to Professor Lone L and Alberta Garrett Sisk.

Alfreda attended school in Johnson City until she graduated from East Tennessee State in 1949. After marriage and nurturing four children to adulthood, she returned to Johnson City to spend the last decades of her life in her treasured home town taking care of her elderly father, late Professor Lone Sisk of Milligan College and her sister, late Zenobia Sisk, both valued local educators. Occupations thru out her life were nurse, educator and sales.

Alfreda was a faithful member of the Central Baptist Church and was active in the church much of her life. She excelled at singing and playing the organ and was an esteemed member of the Joy Fellowship choir at Central Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to her parents, Alfreda was preceded in death by her brother, Lone Sisk Jr., her sister, Zenobia, and three of her children, Alfreda R., Jeffery G. and Phil A. McAfee.

Survivors include her son, Steve A McAfee and 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Central Baptist Church of Johnson City, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City TN 37601.

The family of Mrs. Alfreda “Fi Fi” Sisk McAfee will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the Central Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Dr. Tommy Hood and Rev. Gene Elliott officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to McAfee family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the McAfee family. (423) 282-1521