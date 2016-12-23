Harry Edward Johnson

He was born in Erwin, Tenn. on Dec. 17, 1935 to Edward and Norma (Campbell) Johnson and was the older of two children. He married Lois Ann Sloan on May 10, 1963. After attending Mars Hill College and graduating from Carson-Newman College, he pursued graduate study at the University of Tennessee. Before working as a guidance counselor at high schools in Morristown, Anderson County and Clinton, he coached high-school football for 13 years. He led Carter High School to a 10-0 record in 1959 and R.B. Worthy High School (in Saltville, Va.) to championships in 1965 and 1966. He also won "Coach of the Year" in 1965 and 1966. He also coached in Unicoi Unicoi at the Erwin High School and Virginia High in Bristol. Later he was head coach at Lenoir City High School and Sullivan West.

He is survived by his loving wife; his son, Scott Edward; his brother, David; and his grandsons, Spencer, Blake, and Nash.

He was preceded in death by parents and his maternal aunts, Louise (Campbell) Harvey and Mary Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held for extended family and friends in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries or Grace Covenant Church in Oak Ridge.

Online condolences can be made to jacksonfuneralservices.com.