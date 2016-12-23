Gary Sheets

Gary was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Roy Albert and Hazel Bernice Cox Sheets.

Gary worked as a nurse with Cornerstone Village, Johnson City, and Wexford House, Kingsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lynn, Gordon and Jerry Sheets, and a sister, Nina Brown.

Gary is survived by Stoney Collins; brother Rick Sheets and wife Brenda; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Wexford House, Cornerstone Village, and an extra special thank you to Rev. Tony Trott.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, December 26, 2016, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Tony Trott, officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. Tuesday to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Sheets family. (928-6111)