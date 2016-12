Dorothy Anne Wright Farris

Dorothy Anne Wright Farris, 88, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, from Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604. (423) 610-7171, www.TetrickFuneralHome.com