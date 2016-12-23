Clint Benson Cox

Clint is survived by his parents John and Donna Cox and Maria and Benjamin Pack of Maryville. He leaves behind his older sister Candace and brother-in-law Josh Marion, his younger sister Casey Cox, his younger brother Tristan Pack, and stepsiblings Julie and TJ Horton. He also leaves his grandparents Dwayne and Kathy Cox of Maryville, Marie Parman and the late Larry Parman of Johnson City, and Jacyne Woodcox of Maryville and Benjamin Pack of Seymour. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Aubree Guess of Union City, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and countless friends.

The Receiving of Friends for Clint Cox will be Tuesday, December 27th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Maryville. The casket will be closed after the first hour and remain closed for the funeral service that follows at 7:00. We invite everyone to come by to pay respects, say goodbye and commemorate the life and times of this special young man. He is and will be greatly missed.

