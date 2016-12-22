Robert Clyde Killion

HUDSON, FL - Robert was born in Johnson City, TN and had moved to Hudson FL years ago, where he met and married his beautiful wife LeighAnn. Sadly, Robert was taken from us unexpectedly on Tuesday Dec. 20 from complications while in Bayonet Hospital in Hudson. He was preceded in death by his father Joe Killion Sr. He left behind a wife LeighAnn Palmeter Killion, 2 children: Alex, and Alyssa; mother: Patsy Killion of Bluff City TN; 2 brothers: Joe Killion Jr. of Jonesborough, TN, Harley Killion of Bluff City TN; 4 sisters: Debbie Hyder of Telford TN, Judy Killion of Johnson TN, JoAnn Whitmore of Hudson FL and Sandy Barnett of Bulls Gap TN. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.