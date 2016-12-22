Ralph Carl Rogers

He was a dedicated husband to his wife of 68 years, Audrey Carter Rogers. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and spent a career as a hydraulic mechanic foreman at the Charleston Air Force Base. During his early years, coaching youth baseball in the community was a great passion, as well as going fishing in the river with his friends. He served as a deacon at Highland Park Baptist Church for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Hervey Rogers and Gerald Rogers, and also two sisters, Edith Street, and Ann McCourry. Mr. Rogers is survived by the following siblings: Jack Rogers, of Dalton, GA, Buena Stallard of Erwin, TN, and Dorothy Lynch, of Johnson City, TN.;

three sons, Dr. S. Kim Rogers (Kelly), of Seneca, SC, Randy Rogers (Susan) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Mark Rogers, of North Charleston; five grandchildren, Lindsay Griffis, Courtney Stephenson, Amber Rogers, Kyle and Katie Rogers; and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC.