KINGSPORT - Naomi Elizabeth Phetteplace Bailey (Beth, Maw-Maw), aged 79, of Kingsport, TN departed her worldly home for eternity with her Savior, on December 21, 2016 after a fearless tear with brain cancer. She travels with her devoted husband of 58 years, Elden Bailey who passed March 12, 2014, her mother and father, Sarah Ellen Moss Phetteplace and Louis H. Phetteplace, sisters Ellen Moss Brown and Mary Lou Comerford. Beth was born in Erwin, TN on August 21, 1937. She graduated Unicoi County High School and attended Gulf Park Finishing School for Girls. Beth contributed to the implementation of Sullivan County 9-11, mapping addresses throughout the county, and later serving as a first responder. She was a loving and attentive wife and mother, friend and disciple, giving all unselfishly for her family and church. She is survived by: her children, son, Mills Bailey and wife Teresa of Blountville; daughter, Amy Anders of Kingsport; son, Scott Bailey and wife Lisa of Dallas, Texas; and daughter, Brooke Horton and husband Hayden of Knoxville; Beth loved without measure her grandchildren: Casey, Zachary and wife Taylor, and Ally Anders of Kingsport; Evan and Connor Bailey of Dallas, Texas; Parker and Avery Horton of Knoxville; and her brother, Louis H. Phetteplace III.

Beth’s memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27th at Cassidy United Methodist Church in Kingsport with Pastor Tom Hancock presiding. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cassidy United Methodist Church general budget fund, 5801 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

